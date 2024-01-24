PoliticsTop

Military jets carry out training flights in Lori – Armenia MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 24, 2024, 14:42
Less than a minute

The airplanes of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia carried out training flights in Lori province, the Ministry of Defense says.

Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the news in response to media inquiries.

