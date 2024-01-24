Home | All news | Politics | Military jets carry out training flights in Lori – Armenia MoD PoliticsTop Military jets carry out training flights in Lori – Armenia MoD Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 24, 2024, 14:42 Less than a minute The airplanes of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia carried out training flights in Lori province, the Ministry of Defense says. Press Secretary of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the news in response to media inquiries. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 24, 2024, 14:42 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print