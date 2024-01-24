Dozens dead after fire breaks out in China shop

At least 39 people have been killed and nine injured in a fire that started in the basement of a shop in the Chinese city of Xinyu, the BBC reports.

State media said the fire started on Wednesday afternoon local time in the city in Jiangxi province.

President Xi Jinping has called for an investigation into the blaze.

He also demanded the “resolute containment” of similar deadly incidents in the country.

Wednesday’s fire comes days after 13 children died when a fire broke out in a school dormitory in the central Henan province. Seven members of staff were later arrested by police.

In November, 26 people died and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire at a coal company office in northern China’s Shanxi province.