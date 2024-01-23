Turkey set to approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid after long delay

Turkey’s parliament is widely expected to approve Sweden’s NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance, Reuters reports.

Turkey’s general assembly, where President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling alliance holds a majority, is set to vote on Sweden’s application about 20 months after Stockholm asked to join NATO.

Once parliament has ratified the move, Erdogan would be expected to sign it into law within days, leaving Hungary as the only member state not to have approved Sweden’s accession.

Hungary has said it believes NATO membership is “not a priority” for Sweden based on its actions. It had pledged not to be the last ally to ratify Sweden’s membership, but its parliament is in recess until around mid-February.