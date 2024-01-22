Armenian FM discusses peace agenda with Ambassadors

On January 20-21 in Vienna Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan yad a meeting with Armenia’s Ambassadors accredited in European countries, USA and Canada, as well as representatives in international organizations.

The aforeign Minister’s remarks were followed by discussion on current situation in South Caucasus, efforts aimed at establishing stability, peace agenda, challenges and prospects for enhancement of Armenia’s bilateral and multilateral agenda. Views were exchanged on global and regional topics.