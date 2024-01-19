Rep. Judy Chu and Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America explore means to support Armenian STEM community

On December 18 of 2023, representatives of the The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) met with United States congressional member Judy Chu to explore opportunities for increasing support for the Armenian STEM community. In attendance were AESA President Ace Tarakchian, AESA Vice President Linda Megerdichian, AESA Public Affairs Committee Chair Jay Tourgoutian and AESA Board Member Nareh Saghatelian, Massis Post reports.

The meeting was facilitated by community advocate and Los Angeles County Commissioner David George Gevorkyan and AESA Member Syuzanna Abrahamyan.

“The AESA’s work to support Armenian professionals in the San Gabriel Valley and elevate opportunities for young Armenians in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is invaluable to our region — ensuring our families and local economy are strong now and into the future. I am proud to work in Congress to increase opportunities for STEM careers and will always appreciate our partnership. I look forward to seeing all the accomplishments of the professionals AESA supports for years to come,” remarked Rep. Judy Chu.

“AESA was very pleased to meet with Rep. Judy Chu, who has demonstrated her consistent support for the Armenian-American community as well as for STEM education and funding,” said Ace Tarakchian. “We look forward to working closely with Rep. Judy Chu’s office to advance issues of importance to Armenian-Americans in science and technology, and to become a resource of subject matter expertise for the community,” Tarakchian concluded.

“Congresswoman Judy Chu and AESA joining in consultation is an important step forward to increasing government support and resources for the science and technology professionals of the San Gabriel Valley,” said David George Gevorkyan. “Congresswoman Chu has been a strong supporter of Armenian organizations of the 28th congressional district, and we are grateful for her deep commitment to all her constituents,” he continued.

Rep. Judy Chu was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in July 2009 and represents the 28th Congressional District which includes Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, La Canada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Pasadena, San Gabriel and Monrovia. Her jurisdiction includes institutions such as JPL, which is run by Caltech for NASA. Rep. Judy Chu has a distinguished background in STEM and has continuously advocated for increased funding for scientific education, research and space exploration. Her commitment aligns with AESA’s mission, setting the stage for a promising collaboration to drive progress in STEM fields.

Founded in 1983, the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) is a non-partisan, non-sectarian, non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the worldwide Armenian STEM community to reach its fullest potential and facilitate global progress through STEM education, collaboration and humanitarian initiatives.