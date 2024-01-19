Peregrine lander: American Moon mission destroyed over Pacific Ocean

A US spacecraft launched last week to try to land on the Moon has ended its mission in flames over the Pacific, the BBC reports.

Peregrine One suffered a propulsion fault that scuppered any prospect of a lunar touch-down and it was commanded to destroy itself instead.

The private operator, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, directed the craft into Earth’s atmosphere to burn up.

A tracking station in Canberra, Australia, confirmed loss of signal with Peregrine at 20:59 GMT.

Little or no remains of Peregrine were expected to survive intact to the ocean surface. And even if they did, they should have impacted far away from any population.