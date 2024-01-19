Armenian President briefs Guterres, Kerry on situation in the region

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had short conversations with the President of Argentina Javier Millay, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, former US Secretary of State John Kerry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Presidents pf Armenia and Argentina exchanged ideas on issues of mutual interest and implementation of programs and opportunities aimed at further strengthening of relations.

Reference was also made to the economic reforms initiated and implemented by the President of Argentina. Efforts aimed at further deepening of Armenian-Argentine friendly relations were emphasized.

In a short conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President Vahagn Khachaturyan briefed the UN chief on the latest developments in the region and Armenia’s principled approaches to the establishment of stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The UN Secretary General expressed hope that the regional problems would be resolved as soon as possible, guaranteeing stability and development for the entire region.

Both sides emphasized the imperative of establishing final peace and neighborly relations in the region.

In a conversation with the former US Secretary of State, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, President Khachaturyan referred to the current situation in our region and the prospects and opportunities to face the security challenges.

The interlocutors also emphasized the importance of principled positions aimed at protecting democratic values and strengthening democratic institutions.