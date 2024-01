Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan had a working dinner with US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien at the initiative of the latter, the Ministry of Defense informs.

The interlocutors discussed issues concerning the cooperation between Armenia and the United States in the defense sector and regional security. Additionally, various issues of mutual interest were addressed.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Papikyan expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kvien for her gracious hospitality.