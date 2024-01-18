Eight Armenian companies participate in Convergence India 2024 exhibition in New Dehli

On January 17, the country’s largest technological event, the “Convergence India 2024” exhibition, began at the “Pragati Maidan” exhibition complex in the capital of India, New Delhi.

At the initiative of the Ministry of High-tech Industry, eight Armenian companies participating in the Convergence India 2024 exhibition that opened in New Delhi, India.

The Armenian companies showcase their products, solutions and achievements in technology, medicine, artificial intelligence, equipment construction and other fields in a joint “Armenia” pavilion.

During the three-day event, which will run until January 19, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the latest achievements in the field of telecommunications and broadcasting, information technology, digital electronics, cable and satellite communications and cloud computing.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to India Vahagn Afyan visited the Armenian pavilion, got acquainted with the companies and the exhibits on display.

The event, which has been held since 1992, is one of India’s largest events, with over 55,000 visitors, around 1,200 manufacturing brands and technology companies from over 40 countries expected to participate.