At a meeting with Armenian President, Iran’ FM stresses the importance of preserving the historical transportation routes

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a meeting on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Foreign Minister noted that that Armenia has an important place in Iran’s neighborhood policy. Amir Abdollahian said that the relations between the two nations are progressing and the strengthening of these ties meets the interests of both countries.

The Minister attached importance to maintaining stability and security in the Caucasus. “We have always supported the peace talks between Baku and Yerevan and we believe that we should achieve stability in the region through regional solutions,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of preserving the historical transportation routes and stressed that any geopolitical changes should be excluded.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan pointed to the historical links between the two nations and its effects and positive role in the expansion of friendly relations and bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

The President of Armenia called for strengthening of the cooperation between the private sector and the companies of the two countries. He also attached importance to strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation and transit.

He appreciated Iran’s support for the process of establishing peace and stability in the Caucasus.