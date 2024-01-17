Armenia, Belgium discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a meeting with His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Discussed the security situation in our region and Armenia’s efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in South Caucasus,” President Khachaturyan said on X after the meeting.

“Exchanged views on the ways to further expand bilateral relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation and deepen Armenia-EU partnership in various areas,: he added.

The President reiterated Armenia’s commitment to strengthening its democratic path.