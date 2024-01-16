Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian armed forces, launched ballistic missiles at what it described as the “headquarters of spies” in Erbil, northern Iraq on Monday night. Ten missiles fell near the U.S. Consulate.

“In response to the recent evil acts of the Zionist regime in martyring IRGC and resistance commanders, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, with its nobility and intelligence, targeted and destroyed one of the main headquarters of Israel’s spying agency Mossad in Iraq’s Kurdistan region by firing ballistic missiles,” the group said in a statement reported by Iran’s state news agency.

The IRGC in three separate announcements linked the overnight operations to “terrorists and their backers involved in the recent terror attacks in the Iranian cities of Kerman and Rasak.”

In addition to the strikes northeast of Kurdistan’s capital Erbil in a residential area near the U.S. consulate, the Guards said they “fired a number of ballistic missiles in Syria and destroyed the perpetrators of terrorist operations” in Iran, including the Islamic State.