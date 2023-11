Armenia preparing to host the autumn session of OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

In a few days, Yerevan will host the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

300 delegates from around 50 countries will participate in the event.

The autumn session of the OSCE PA will take place on November 18-20.

The Armenian National Assembly submitted an application in the summer and expressed readiness to host the delegates of the autumn session of the Assembly in Armenia.