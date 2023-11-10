PoliticsTop

The Prime Minister and wife participate in official dinner hosted by French President

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2023, 10:18
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan along with his wife Anna Hakobyan participated in the official dinner given on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron in honor of the heads of states, governments and international organizations participating in the “6th Paris Peace Conference”.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2023, 10:18
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button