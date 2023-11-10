The Prime Minister and wife participate in official dinner hosted by French President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan along with his wife Anna Hakobyan participated in the official dinner given on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron in honor of the heads of states, governments and international organizations participating in the “6th Paris Peace Conference”.
