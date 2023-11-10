Minister of Economy briefs Japan’s Ambassador on Armenia’s “dry port” project

On November 10, Minister Vahan Kerobyan received Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of development of trade and economic relations between Armenia and Japan and the expansion of business ties.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to Vahan Kerobyan’s upcoming visit to Japan, Armenia’s participation in the exhibition “EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan.”

The Ambassador noted that the Japanese market will be interested, in particular, in Armenian agricultural products, Armenian culture and history.

The Minister also presented the project of construction of a “dry port” in Armenia to the Ambassador.