Armenian PM participates in the opening of 6th Paris Peace Conference

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 6th Paris Peace Conference at Brongniart Palais.

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, International Monetary Fund President Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank President Ajay Banga, leaders of a number of countries, heads of governments and international organizations participated in the event.

Angel Gurria, Director General of the Paris Peace Conference, welcomed the participants. At the opening of the event, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, delivered a welcome speech.

Next, the Prime Minister will take part in the panel discussion entitled “Cooperation in the face of competition, building peace and building a safer world.”