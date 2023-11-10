Home | All news | Politics | Armenian PM meets ICC Prosecutor Karim A. Khan PoliticsTop Armenian PM meets ICC Prosecutor Karim A. Khan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2023, 21:28 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim A. Khan. The interlocutors discussed issues related to international justice and law, as well as other topics of mutual interest. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2023, 21:28 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook X Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print