Armenian PM meets ICC Prosecutor Karim A. Khan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2023, 21:28
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim A. Khan.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to international justice and law, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

