No third country can establish control over any part of Armenia’s sovereign territory – MFA

No third country can establish control over any part of Armenia’s sovereign territory, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan said in a statement.

The comments come after Russian Foreign Ministry’s official representative Maria Zakharova said that under the tripartite statement dated November 9, 2020, the Russian border guards must control transport communications between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan through the territory of Armenia.

‘The Government of the Republic of Armenia recently published the “Crossroads of Peace” project, the basic principles of which make it clear that in case of the opening of regional communications, the Republic of Armenia should implement border and customs control in its territory through its state institutions,” Ani Badalyan said in response.

She reminded that a special department was recently created within the National Security Service of Armenia to ensure the safety of these communications, as well as the safe passage of goods, cargo, vehicles and people in case of the opening of regional communications.

“The Republic of Armenia has never, in any document, agreed to any limitation of its sovereignty, and control of a third country cannot be established over any part of its sovereign territory,” the Spokesperson stated.