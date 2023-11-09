Juventus scouting Armenia’s Eduard Spertsyan for potential move

Less than a minute

Juventus have turned their attention to Armenia international Eduard Spertsyan, a highly touted young talent currently plying for Krasnodar, according to TuttoSport.

Eduard Spertsyan, 23, is an offensive-minded player renowned for his exceptional technical abilities.

The Juventus scouting team has been meticulously keeping tabs on Spertsyan, assessing his performances through various means.

One method involves in-depth video analysis, where scouts study footage of Spertsyan’s performances, scrutinizing his playing style, key strengths, and potential areas for improvement.

Furthermore, the scouting process extends to his international outings with the Armenian national team.