Issues of Armenian-Italian defense cooperation discussed in Yerevan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 9, 2023, 12:44
On November 9, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Italy, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is in Armenia on a working visit.

Issues related to the Armenian-Italian defence cooperation and regional security were discussed.

The Minister of Defence emphasized the prospects for development of relations in various aspects of bilateral interest, on which arrangements were reached during the meeting.

