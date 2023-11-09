Catholicos Aram I offers opening prayer at US House of Representatives

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, delivered the opening remarks at the US House of Representatives:

In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen. We give thanks to you, dear God, for your gift of life. Grant us wisdom, colonel, and vision. In order that we may fully dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the United States of America. Help us, o God, actively engage in meaningful and fruitful deliberation and discussion. For the good of our people and prosperity of our country.

Help us God of Wisdom to reflect and act with the profound sense of responsibility and accountability. Help us God of compassion to promote mutual understanding, acceptance, and tolerance, as one nation of coherent diversities help us giver of peace and justice, to work ardently for peace with justice, in a world torn apart by violence and polarizations.

Help us God of Mercy. Remember in our prayers more than 100,000 Armenian refugees who recently were forced to leave their centuries-old homeland and face huge difficulties and uncertainties. O God, protect us from evil, and strengthen and guide us in our common responsibility. Amen.