Sweden’s Ambassador joins EU Mission for patrol in Armenia’s Kapan

On a trip to Armenia’s Syunik region, Sweden’s Ambassador to Armenia Patrik Svensson visited Meghri, the southernmost community of Armenia.

At the Meghri checkpoint of Armenian-Iranian state border, the senior staff of the checkpoint hosted the Ambassador for an informative overview of the checkpoint facilities and border operations.

A visit was also made to Tatev, where community leader Samvel Lalayan and his team briefed the Ambassador on the local situation and development projects. They discussed ongoing projects supported by Sweden, such as SALAR International’s efforts to strengthen democracy and promote good governance at the local level.

In Kapan, the Ambassador also joined EU Mission’s Forward Operating Base patrol to witness the observer mission’s activities aimed at contributing to human security in conflict-affected areas at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.