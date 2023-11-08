Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council discusses prospects for peace in the region with US official

On November 8, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received US Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations, American Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Louis Bono.
The parties referred to efforts aimed at establishing long-term peace and stability in the region and the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. Within the framework of the above, Armen Grigoeyan introduced the positions of the Armenian side.
The interlocutors also discussed other issues of mutual interest.