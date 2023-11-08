PoliticsTop

Armenian FM to attend 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris

On November 9, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Paris to participate in the 42th Session of the UNESCO General Conference, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan informs.

