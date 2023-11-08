Armenia welcomes J7 statement on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has welcomed the G7 statement on humanitarian consequences of forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh.

“We underline that strong international steps and clear public commitments by all involved parties are paramount for normalization btw Armenia and Azerbaijan in line with Granada statement, and to address needs of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. Armenia has such a commitment,” the Foreign Minister said in a post on X.

The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union have expressed grave concern over the humanitarian consequences of the displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh after the military operation conducted by Azerbaijan.

“We urge Azerbaijan to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and welcome international efforts to address urgent humanitarian needs for those who have been displaced,” the Foreign Ministers said in a joint statement.

They underlined the support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity.