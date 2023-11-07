What happened in Nagorno Karabakh was a form of genocide – Luis Moreno Ocampo

The European Union has a role to play in helping end violence in the world, Luis Moreno Ocampo, former Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), said at a press conference today.

“We need a lot from the European Union, the EU was created with an idea to end violence in Europe, but we need something else. Not just ending violence in Europe, but also helping end violence in the world,” Ocampo said.

“2023 is a year of genocide. We say ‘never again,’ but in 2023 there is a genocide in Darfur, that has been ongoing for the latest 20 years, there is a genocide in Ethiopia, there was a genocide in Nagorno Karabakh, there is a genocide coming against Armenia, there is a genocide being committed by HAMAS against Israelis in Israel, and there is a genocide being committed by Israelis against Palestinians, by blockading two million people,” he noted.

“This is the world today and we are going in the wrong direction, in particular because today Europe is also buying weapons preparing for a permanent war. So, we are investing billions in war and nothing in peace. I think that should be transforming, and the European Parliament has a role to play,” he said.

Ocampo noted that what happened in Nagorno Karabakh, the blockade of the Lachin corridor was a form of genocide. “Under the Genocide Convention, one form of genocide is creation of conditions to destroy a group,” he said.