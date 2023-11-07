Tennis great Serena Williams named ‘fashion icon’

Tennis legend Serena Williams has been named a fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the BBC reports.

The organisation awarded Williams the title on Monday night at a ceremony in New York.

“I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself,” Williams told the crowd. “In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway.”

Williams is the first athlete to win the award. Previous award recipients include Beyoncé, Zendaya and Rihanna.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion rocked the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History, wearing a bespoke black sequin dress designed by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne.

On the fashion industry’s equivalent of Oscar night, Williams was presented the 2023 CFDA fashion icon award by fashion mogul and television star Kim Kardashian.