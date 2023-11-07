Armenia’s Ambassador to UNESCO Christian Ter-Stepanyan dies aged 72

Christian Michel Ter-Stepanyan, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the International Organization of La Francophonie, has passed away aged 72, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

“Christian Michel Ter-Stepanyan has long been a part of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Armenia, making his invaluable contribution to the promotion of Armenia’s priorities on international platforms,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Christian Ter-Stepanyan was born In France in 1951. He studied Studied at Paris VII University, Faculty of Philology and History.

Born on 21 August 1951 in France, H. E. Mr Christian Michel Ter-Stepanian graduated with a degree in

History from the University Paris VII. In 1991, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, where

he served as Director of the Department of Europe until 1993. From 1993 to 1996, he served as Adviser and subsequently Minister plenipotentiary, Deputy Chief to the Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union in Brussels.



He was then named Minister plenipotentiary to the Embassy of Armenia in France from 1996 to 1998,

before becoming the Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe from 1999 to 2001. After his

promotion to the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary by presidential decree in

March 2001, he was named Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe.

He was then named Adviser to the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of La Francophonie

from 2008 to 2013, and subsequently Ambassador, Representative of Armenia to the International

Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in Paris form 2013 to 2019.

In 2019, H. E. Mr Christian Ter-Stepanian was named Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Armenia to UNESCO and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the OIF.