Israel says its troops have encircled Gaza City

Israel’s military says it has “completed the encirclement of Gaza City” and has been attacking outposts, headquarters and other Hamas infrastructure, the BBC reports.

Israel has announced the deaths of four more soldiers fighting in the ground offensive, bringing the reported toll to 23.

Gazans working in Israel will be sent back, the Israeli government says.

Israel has carried out thousands of air and artillery strikes on Gaza since 7 October.

Israel began its operation after Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 200.

The military says it’s targeting Hamas infrastructure, including tunnels and rocket launchers, and is minimizing civilian deaths.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 9,000 people have been killed in the Strip since 7 October.