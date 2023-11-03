Germany to provide an additional €9.3 million in aid to Armenia

Germany will not leave Armenia alone in the face of existing challenges, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“After 2022 Germany has provided huge support to the government of Armenia and we’ll provide an additional 9.3 million euros in humanitarian assistance to Armenia to overcome the challenges,” she said.

She noted that Germany is willing to create conditions for lasting and stable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to create conditions for new meetings at the negotiating table.

“Germany supports the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. and this is the basis for all peace-oriented negotiations,” the Foreign Minister noted.

“For years Germany and EU have acted as unbiased mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and I’m confident that the efforts of EU Council President Charles Michel will serve as a bridge between the two countries for establishment of peace,” Annalena Baerbock stated.