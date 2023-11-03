Azerbaijan does not even ensure the safety of empty houses of Armenians – Marukyan

Azerbaijan does not even ensure the safety of empty houses of Armenians, their property in those houses, including children’s toys, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said in a Twitter post.

“After keeping the people of Nagorno-Karabakh under a blockade for 10 months, Azerbaijan launched a military offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, carrying out an ethnic cleansing of Armenians from the entire territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Now, this is what Azeris are doing with the abandoned homes of Armenians,” he captioned a video, where Azerbaijani are seen messing up a house left by Armenians after a large-scale offensive in September 2023.

Meanwhile, he said, “the international community kept insisting that Azerbaijan is obliged to guarantee the rights and security of Armenians, and Azerbaijan kept responding that they will surely ensure all of that.”

“It turns out, however, that Azerbaijan does not even ensure the safety of empty houses of Armenians, their property in those houses, including children’s toys. Nevertheless, this savagery does not receive any sanctions or condemnation from the same international community,” Marukyan said.