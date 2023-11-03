PoliticsTop

Armenian AMbassador discusses challenges facing the region with Senator John Fetterman

On November 2 Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts had a meeting with US Senator John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania).

The interlocutors discussed the security challenges that Armenia and the region are currently facing, as well as the role of the United States in overcoming those challenges.

The Ambassador highlighted the key principles, which should lie at the core of regional peace. Inadmissibility of any threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia was underscored.

