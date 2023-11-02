PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring visit to Armenia

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 6 to 8 November 2023.

In Yerevan, Mr Kiljunen and Ms Åberg are due to meet the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs, as well as leaders or representatives of parliamentary groups in the National Assembly.

Talks are scheduled with the President of the Constitutional court and representatives of the judicial authorities, the Corruption Prevention Commission, the Central Electoral Commission, and the National Commission on Television and Radio.

The co-rapporteurs will also travel to Yeraskh, where they will meet representatives of the local authorities and recent refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.