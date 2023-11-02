Moscow ready to organize meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs – Zakharova

Russia is ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow in the near future, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing.

“I reconfirm that in the near future we are ready to organize a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow,” the diplomat said.

According to her, Moscow welcomes any contacts that help relieve tensions between Baku and Yerevan.

“We proceed from the fact that a set of trilateral agreements that were adopted between 2020 and 2022 remain the roadmap for the normalization of bilateral relations. It includes the signing of a peace treaty between the two countries, the unblocking of economic and transport communications in the South Caucasus,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added.