Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Thomas Kean on consequences of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to US Lilit Makunts met with US Congressman, Chairman of the Europe Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Thomas Kean (R-New Jersey).



Consequences of ethnic cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians by Azerbaijan and steps the Armenian Government is taking to overcome the current humanitarian challenges were discussed.

The Ambassador introduced the three key principles, which are essential to achieving peace with Azerbaijan. The interlocutors underlined the significance of the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.