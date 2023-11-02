Armenia proposes Japan to join the Crossroads of Peace project, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan told Japan’s outgoing Ambassador Fukushima Masanori.

Alen Simonyan emphasized that Japan is the most important partner for Armenia, and Armenia is interested in deepening multi-polar cooperation with Japan.

The Speaker stressed that Armenia highly values Japan’s clear messages regarding the unacceptability of Azerbaijan’s policy of using force in the region, expressing gratitude to the Japanese government for the 2 million funds allocated for the primary needs of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced Armenians as a result of Azerbaijan’s armed attack on Nagorno Karabakh on September 19.

The parties discussed the possibilities of the Crossroads of Peace project. The Speaker of the National Assembly noted that it is proposed that Japan also join the project. He also noted that Armenia will participate in the expo planned in Osaka in 2025.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the close work with the Parliament during his tenure. The Speaker wished the Ambassador success in all future endeavors.