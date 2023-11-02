Armenia interested in cooperation with Estonia at both intergovernmental and interparliamentary levels

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received members of the Estonia-Armenia friendship group of the Estonian Parliament headed by Mati Raidma.

The Prime Minister attached importance of cooperation with Estonia at both intergovernmental and interparliamentary levels and noted that mutual visits contribute to the expansion and strengthening of bilateral ties.

Reference was made to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy and the created humanitarian situation, as well as the steps taken by the Armenian government to overcome it. The support of the international community in solving the existing problems was highlighted.

Thoughts were exchanged on Armenia-European Union cooperation, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and other issues of regional importance.