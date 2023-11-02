Armenia creates new division within NSS to oversee the safety of regional infrastructure

A new division has been set up within the National Security Service to ensure the security of regional communications passing through the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

Referring to the Crossroads of Peace project, PM Pashinyan said: “We have recently presented our project “Crossroads of Peace.” Within the framework of the presentation of that project, I informed that we plan to create a division within the National Security Service of Armenia that would ensure the security of the infrastructure (roads, railways, gas pipelines, cables, power lines) passing through Armenia, as well as the safe passage of vehicles, people and goods,” PM Pashinyan said.

He informed that the unit has already been created. “The unit is already formed, equipped to a considerable extent, and practically started its work yesterday,” the Prime Minister said.