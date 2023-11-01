Expansion of EU Mission in Armenia to be discussed in Brussels by yearend

The issue of expanding the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) will be discussed in Brussels by year-end, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter has said, Armenpress reports.

EUMA now includes representatives of 23 EU member states.

Ritter told reporters on November 1 that there is a possibility that representatives of all 27 countries will be included in EUMA. He said that there is “a lot of political attention” towards EUMA because of the developments taking place.

“The enlargement is something that also will be discussed in Brussels by the end of the year. We have to wait for the results. But, as it has been said before, at the moment because of the events here in autumn this mission has a lot of political attention,” he said.

Canada is the first non-EU country to join the mission.

Ritter says that if other non-EU countries express desire to join EUMA, the issue will be discussed in Brussels.