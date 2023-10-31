EU welcomes abolition of death penalty by Armenia

The EU welcomes the ratification by Armenia of Protocol No. 13 to the European Convention on Human Rights, which represents the abolition of the death penalty in all circumstances, the EU Delegation to the Council of Europe said in a statement at the 1479th Meeting of the Committee of Ministers.

“Armenia is the 45th member state of the Council of Europe to have ratified this Protocol. We continue to call for its full ratification by all Council of Europe member states,” the EU Delegation said.

The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, Ambassador Arman Khachatryan deposited the ratification instrument on October 19, thereby completing the process of ratification by Armenia of Protocol No. 13 to the European Convention on Human Rights.