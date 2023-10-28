Netanyahu confirms Israeli troops in Gaza and warns of ‘long and difficult’ war with Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel’s ground operation in Gaza marks the “second stage” of what he says will be a “long and difficult” war with Hamas, the BBC reports.

Speaking in a televised address, he confirmed Israeli commanders are deployed “all over the Gaza Strip” as heavy bombing continues.

Leaflets have been dropped over Gaza City warning residents the area is now a “battlefield” and they must leave for the south.

Civilians in Gaza remain cut off from the outside world, because phone lines and the internet are down for most people.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw 229 people kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 7,600 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.