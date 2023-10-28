TopWorld

Kazakhstan mine fire leaves at least 21 dead

At least 21 people have died in a fire at a mine in Kazakhstan, owned by steel giant ArcelorMittal.

Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 206 had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast, with 18 seeking medical help, the company said in a statement. Some 21 people had not been located by 2 p.m.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to the victims’ families and declared a national day of mourning on Oct. 29, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

The government said in a statement that it was finalizing a deal to nationalize the company, which operates the country’s biggest steel mill. ArcelorMittal confirmed that in its own statement.

