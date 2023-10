Former US Vice President Mike Pence withdraws from 2024 presidential race

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race, the BBC reports.

He made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” the Associated Press quoted him as saying.

Mr Pence had not landed with Republican voters as well as anticipated in a race for the nomination led by former President Donald Trump.