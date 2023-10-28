Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to host GB News show

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed up to join TV channel GB News, the BBC reports.

Johnson, who stepped down as an MP earlier this year, will work for the news channel as a presenter, programme maker and commentator.

He will “play a key role” in coverage of the UK and US elections next year and will host a series “showcasing the power of Britain around the world”, the broadcaster said.

He promised to share his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, will start in the new year.

He is the latest Conservative politician to join the broadcaster, following former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, and husband-and-wife MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the former PM said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges.”

In a statement, he added: “I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain – as well as the challenges – and why our best days are yet to come.”

Johnson resigned as prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership.