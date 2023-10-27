Tribute to the memory of October 27 crime victims

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, along with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Alen Simonyan, laid flowers at the memorial in the National Assembly Park and paid tribute to the memory of the state and political figures who fell victim to the crime of October 27, 1999.

On 27 October 1999, at around 5:15 p.m., five men led by journalist Nairi Hunanyan, armed with Kalashnikov rifles hidden under long coats, broke into the National Assembly building in Yerevan, while the government was holding a Q&A session.

They shot dead eight people, including Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, National Assembly Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Deputy Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, Minister of Emergency Situations Leonard Petrosyan, MPs Henrik Abrahamyan, Mikayel Kotanyan and Armenak Armenakyan.

The gunmen injured at least 30 people in the Parliament.