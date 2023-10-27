Peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the interests of the broader world – Miller

Peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is in the interests of the broader world, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing.

“We continue to think that it is in the interests of the two parties, it is in the interests of the region, and it is in the interests of the broader world that those two parties reach a peace agreement, and we’ll continue to push it,” Miller said.

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan were supposed to meet in Brussels late this month, but the summit was cancelled because of the Azerbaijani side.