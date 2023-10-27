Lasting peace requires commitment by all countries of the region, Armenian FM says

Lasting peace in the region requires the commitment and active steps by all the countries of the region, and the rejection of overzealous aspirations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in Yerevan.

“It is possible to do this, it is possible to achieve a stable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, to conclude a peace treaty, if there is an unequivocal recognition of the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan and delimitation of the borders of the two countries is carried out on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration and the latest maps of the USSR,” Minister Mirzoyan said.

He noted that it is no coincidence that these guidelines were reflected in the Granada Quadrilateral Declaration adopted on October 5, adding that Armenia expects practical support from other international partners.

“Addressing the rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and preservation of the rich Armenian heritage left in Nagorno-Karabakh is, of course, important for the creation of an atmosphere of mutual trust,” the Foreign Minister stated.