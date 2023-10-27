Hungary intends to open consulate in Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijártó.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Mijarto’s visit to Yerevan and emphasized the importance of continuity of the Armenian-Hungarian dialogue and its consistent development in different directions. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted steps aimed at promoting cooperation in economy, education, culture, aviation and other fields.

Peter Szijártó expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the positive dynamics in bilateral relations, the importance of high-level mutual visits between Armenia and Hungary. He added that the Hungarian government intends to open a consulate in Yerevan, which will also contribute to the expansion of Armenian-Hungarian ties.

Nikol Pashinyan referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy and the created humanitarian situation, the steps taken by the Armenian government to solve the existing problems.

During the meeting, other issues related to Armenia-European Union relations, as well as regional cooperation, were discussed.