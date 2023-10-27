EU Council reiterates support for advancing sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The European Council has underlined its continued support for advancing a sustainable and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity.

“The European Council underlines the importance of ensuring the rights and security of the Karabakh Armenians including those who wish to return to their homes,” the Council said in conclusions adopted at the meeting on 26 and 27 October.

It supports the Brussels normalization process and calls on the Parties to engage in good faith and to finalize this process by the end of this year.