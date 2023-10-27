Armenian Ambassador, Greek DM discuss bilateral defense cooperation, regional security

The Minister of Defense of Greece, Nikos Dendias, received today Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece.

During the meeting, the possibilities of further developing the traditional friendly relations between Armenia and Greece, giving a new breath to the cooperation in the field of defense, as well as the prospects of organizing mutual bilateral visits in the near future were discussed.

Opinions were also exchanged on regional security, the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh, forcibly displaced persons and their support programs, the negotiation process and other issues.



Colonel Artur Dalibaltyan, Military Attaché at the Armenian Embassy, and Ambassador Eleftherios Angelopoulos, Head of the Diplomatic Office of the Defense Ministry of Greece, also took part in the meeting.